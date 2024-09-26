Manas National Park to reopen for 2024-25 Ecotourism Season on Sept 27, World Tourism Day to be celebrated

The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, located in Assam’s Baksa district, will reopen its doors to tourists tomorrow, signaling the start of the 2024-25 ecotourism season.

The announcement was made by Dr. C. Ramesh, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the park, following the conclusion of the monsoon closure as per guidelines from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

In compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, the Park will implement strict conservation measures to safeguard its rich biodiversity. It will remain closed to tourists every Wednesday throughout the season.

The reopening coincides with World Tourism Day on September 27, an event jointly organized by the Assam Tourism Department and Boroland Tourism. Assam’s Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallahbaruah will serve as the chief guest, while Pramod Bodo, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council, will attend as the guest of honor.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is renowned for its pristine ecosystem, offering visitors opportunities to explore its diverse wildlife, including the endangered Bengal tiger, Indian rhinoceros, and pygmy hog.

In a related development, Kaziranga National Park, another iconic wildlife sanctuary in Assam, is set to reopen on October 1, 2024, after the annual monsoon break. Field Director Sonali Ghosh announced that three ranges of the park will be open for jeep safaris, giving tourists access to the world-famous habitat of the one-horned rhinoceros.