Asia’s tallest temple based on Gita’s teaching to come up in Kurukshetra

Gyan Mandir, Asia’s first and tallest temple to be based on the teaching of Bhagavad Gita, is being constructed on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

Gyan Mandir will be a monument dedicated to Indic knowledge, ethos, and wisdom. The temple is supposed to be the first of its own kind based on the teachings of the holy Gita.

It will be a eighteen-storied temple with a height of 260 feet. On the eve of 75th Anniversary of India’s independence, Gyan Mandir is also going to celebrate “Azadi ka Amir Mahotasav” on August 13 in its premises.

The temple is being constructed by Sri Brahampuri Annakshetra Ashram Trust, which has been allotted three acres of land by the Kurukshetra Development Board.

The idea of a temple on the teachings of the Gita was conceived by Swami Chiranjeepuriji Maharaj Kurukshetra for showcasing the scriptural and spiritual heritage of India.

The swami moved to Kuruskshetra in 1987 on the occasion of a solar eclipse and set up the Sri Brahampuri Annakshetra Ashram. For the last 40 years, he has been subsisting only on cow milk.