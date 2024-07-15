ASI submits report on Bhojshala Temple-Kamaal Maula Mosque structure in MP

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted its scientific survey report on the controversial Bhojshala Temple-Kamaal Maula Mosque structure in Madhya Pradesh to the Indore Bench of the MP High Court on Monday.

According to sources, the ASI’s lawyer submitted the report, which is of about 2000 pages, in the registry of the High Court.

The HC will hear the case on Bhojshala-Kamaal Maula Mosque on July 22.

The structure, located in the Dhar district of MP, has been a bone of contention between Hindus and Muslims for over many decades.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala as a Temple of Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls it Kamaal Maula Mosque.

On March 11, the HC had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the complex, on an application by ‘Hindu Front for Justice’.