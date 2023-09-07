ASEAN central pillar of India’s Act East policy, says PM Modi in Indonesia

ASEAN-India Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ASEAN countries are the central pillar of India’s Act East policy and extended his support to the grouping’s centrality and its outlook on the Indi-pacific. Addressing the ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta, the prime minister reiterated that the 21st century will be Asia’s century and said that elevating the voice of global south in common interest of all.

“ASEAN is the central pillar of India’s Act East Policy. India fully supports ASEAN centrality and ASEAN’s outlook on the Indo-Pacific. ASEAN holds a prominent place in India’s Indo-Pacific initiative. Last year, we celebrated the India-ASEAN Friendship Year and elevated our relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’,” he said.

The prime minister said India and ASEAN countries were connected through their history and geography. “Along with shared values, regional unity, peace, prosperity, and a shared belief in a multipolar world also bind us together,” PM Modi said.

ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth

PM Modi lauded the theme of ASEAN Summit and said that ASEAN plays a crucial role in global development. “This is a testament to the strength and resilience of our relationship. The theme of this year’s ASEAN Summit is ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.’ ASEAN matters because here everyone’s voice is heard, and ASEAN is the epicentre of growth because the ASEAN region plays a crucial role in global development,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also stressed on the need to build a rule-based post-Covid world order for human welfare.“The 21st century is Asia’s century. It is our century. For this, it is necessary to build a rule-based post-Covid world order and efforts by all for human welfare,” he said.

PM Modi announces Indian embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste

During the ASEAN-India summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening of Indian embassy in Timor-Leste capital city Dilli. The announcement highlighted India’s commitment to its Act East policy, PM said.

“Act East in action – Delhi to Dili! At the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, PM @narendramodi announces decision to open our Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste,” posted Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi on X after PM Modi’s announcement.

India was one of the early countries to establish diplomatic relations with Timor Leste and was represented at its Independence Day celebrations in May 2002 by a high level delegation led by the then Minister of State for External Affairs. An MOU formally establishing diplomatic relations was signed on 24 January 2003.

