Arvind Kejriwal visits Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal visited the famous Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan’s Churu district on the first day of the New Year 2025.

Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, visited the temple on Wednesday and performed “puja” there.

“On the auspicious occasion of the new year, I reached Salasar Dham and bowed my head at the feet of Shri Balaji and took his blessings. I prayed to the Lord for everyone’s happiness, prosperity, and bright future. May the blessings of Bajrangbali always remain on all of us,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The temple administration presented Kejriwal with a portrait of Lord Balaji. Kejriwal often portrays himself as a devotee of Bajrangbali.

His Salasar visit came a day after, Kejriwal launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, a scheme promising a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 for all temple priests and gurdwara granthis in Delhi.

The scheme launched ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections has prompted an “Election Hindu” jibe from the BJP.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the scheme was an election gimmick of the AAP chief.

“Delhi’s priests know well that the BJP is their own pious party, always standing by them in times of joy and sorrow. It is the only party that will truly respect them and their families,” he said.