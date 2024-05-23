Arvind Kejriwal cheated his guru Anna Hazare: Rajnath

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor of cheating social activist Anna Hazare.

The social activist had once spearheaded a campaign against corruption along with the AAP chief.

Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP’s West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the Defence Minister said, “He (Arvind Kejriwal) has cheated his guru Anna Hazare, so how can he win the trust of people of Delhi?”

Slamming the AAP over its promises made to people of Delhi, Singh said, “AAP has never delivered on the promises they made.”

“The Delhi government which could not provide safety to women have no right to be in power,” Singh said.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its alliance with Congress for the Lok Sabha polls, the Defence Minister accused the AAP of working as the ‘B’ team of Congress in the Opposition INDIA bloc.

“Today, they (AAP) are working as the ‘B’ team of Congress in the INDIA coalition…,” Singh said.

According to the seat-sharing agreement under the INDIA bloc for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the Congress is fighting on 3 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the AAP is contesting on 4 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Later in a post on X in Hindi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “Taking a pledge to build a developed West Delhi, she participated in a grand public meeting today in the dignified presence of respected Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

After the meeting, along with the Union Defence Minister, she participated in a grand road show in the presence of respected Union Minister Piyush Goyal. I am happy to receive the affection, respect and blessings of all your family members during the roadshow.”

In another post on X in Hindi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, “The huge crowd in the road show is proof that people have faith in the guarantee of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People do not want to compromise with the development of Delhi. Therefore, the families of West Delhi have resolved to make BJP win with huge votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on 25th May.”

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi.

The counting of votes for all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.