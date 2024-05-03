Arun Reddy arrested in HM Amit Shah’s doctored video case

The Delhi Police has arrested Arun Reddy, who manages ‘Spirit of Congress’ X handle, in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video case, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Reddy was arrested from Delhi, sources said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manickam Tagore in a post on X said: “Our Telangana colleague Arun Reddy, has been detained by @DelhiPolice for 24hrs with no information or FIR disclosed.

“We demand the immediate release of Arun. This authoritarian misuse of power by the regime is condemnable. #ReleaseSpiritOfCongress #ReleaseArunReddy,” said Tagore.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police has arrested five persons, identified as Pendyala Vamshi Krishna, Satish Manne, Pettam Naveen, Asma Tasleem and Koya Geetha — all residents of Hyderabad, who were circulating the doctored video of the Union Home Minister.

According to police, Shah made a speech during a public meeting in Telangana’s Medak on April 23.

“Pendyala Vamshi Krishna received a morphed video of the speech on Whatsapp. He then uploaded the morphed video on the ‘INCTelangana’ Twitter (X) handle and shared it in various WhatsApp groups,” said the Hyderabad Police in a statement issued on Friday.

Later, the Delhi Police registered an FIR after receiving complaints from the BJP and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The investigators are yet to receive any response from social media giants X and Meta in connection with the doctored video, a Delhi Police source told a news agency.

The Delhi Police had also summoned Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for questioning in connection with the case.