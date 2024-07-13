Army trains border village girls in rifle and pistol shooting

Amidst heightened incidents of terrorism, and to inspire active participation in defending the country, the Indian Army on Saturday organised an air rifle and pistol competition for girls in Pallanwala village along the border with Pakistan in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu.

The competition coincided with the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. During this unique competition, participants were taught the basics of weapon handling and firing techniques, a defence spokesman said.

The main aim of this initiative was to instil confidence and a sense of self-defence in the girls, as well as to inspire them to actively participate in the defence of the country in the future.

The competition was held after seven days of training, during which the girls practised firing. This initiative by the Army filled the rural girls with tremendous enthusiasm.

Around 50 girls participated in the competition and showcased their remarkable skills. Expressing her happiness, one participant said, “I am very excited by the Army’s initiative. This programme has boosted my confidence and helped me recognise a new talent within myself. I want to pursue this skill further and earn a name at the state and national levels.”

According to Army officials, the two main objectives of this initiative were to promote women empowerment and gender equality and to cultivate strong and capable citizens who can contribute significantly to the defence and progress of the country.

During the competition, some girls displayed exceptional talent in air rifle and pistol shooting. If provided with the right resources and guidance at the right time, these girls can excel at the state and national levels, the spokesman added.