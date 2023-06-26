Army inducts equipment to restore tracks to Amarnath shrine

Besides providing security cover for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage in the snow clad mountains of Kashmir, the valley based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army is engaged in restoring the two tracks leading to the cave shrine and has also set up a robust communication system through the tough terrain.

The Army has also set up medical aid centers at several places.

Specialist engineering equipment was inducted on Saturday by helicopters at Panjtarni for track maintenance towards the Holy Cave for the Yatra.

They have constructed a new Helipad near the Holy Cave to cater for any contingency during Yatra.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) IAF J&K visited the Baltal axis of the Yatra and was briefed on the arrangements in place for smooth conduct of pilgrimage and coordination for disaster management mechanism was carried out.

The Northern Army Commander, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi recently took stock of the security arrangements. Commander of the Chinar Corps, Lt. General Rajiv Ghai is also regularly reviewing the situation.

The Army joined the mock exercise conducted by National Disaster Management Authority of India for all stakeholders, of contingency management on the Southern Axis at Pahalgam.

Chinar Signallers have established Communication Dets in harsh terrain on both routes, Baltal and Pahalgam, to provide seamless communication 24X7. Chinar Signallers have also laid Optical Fiber Cable in rugged terrain to provide robust communication on both routes.

Medical Aid Posts at Domel, Bararimarg, Sangam Base and ADS at Neelgrar to provide emergency medical assistance to pilgrims have been established by the Army.