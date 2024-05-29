Army commemorates 76th International Day of UN Peacekeepers

The Indian Army commemorated the 76th International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Wednesday by paying homage to the fallen comrades by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial here.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Information Systems & Coordination), officials of the United Nations Organisation, staff from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs laid wreaths. This is the day when in 1948, the first UN Peacekeeping Mission — UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) — began operations in Palestine.

Each year on this day, the UN and countries across the globe pay rich tributes to the professionalism, dedication and courage of men and women who have served/are serving in UN Peacekeeping Missions. This day also honours the memory of sacrifices of those who have laid down their lives for the cause of peace.

Advertisement

India has a rich legacy of contribution to UN Peacekeepers operations and is one of the largest contributors of troops. India has contributed services of about 2,87,000 troops to peacekeeping missions. Indian Army personnel have operated under difficult, challenging terrain and operational conditions and have displayed exemplary courage and valour, to the extent of making the supreme sacrifice to uphold the UN mandates.

It is noteworthy that 160 Indian Army soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice to ensure peace across the globe.

Presently, the Indian armed forces are deployed across nine countries in peacekeeping missions, namely UNDOF, UNIFIL, UNTSO, UNFICYP, MONUSCO, UNMISS, UNISFA, MINUSCA and MINURSO.

India has been at the forefront of capacity development for the UN, host nations and partner nations. India has always strived to support UN initiatives by providing agile and flexible units, peacekeeper training, logistic support, enhancing gender parity and contributing to technological enhancements.

India has provided active support for host nation capacity development by providing training, infrastructure development and Civil Military Coordination (CIMIC) activities. In addition, Veterinary Detachments of the Indian Army have displayed noteworthy performance in various UN Missions.

In order to ensure operational efficiency and sustainability of Indian contingents in UN missions, the Indian Army has deployed state-of-the-art equipment and vehicles. These vehicles and equipment are manufactured in India and have successfully withstood the vagaries of difficult terrain, weather and operational conditions in the mission areas.