Army chopper crashes in TN with Gen Bipin Rawat on board

An Army chopper, with Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat on board, crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday.

Taking to the social media site, Twitter, the Indian Air Force said, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is understood to have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the crash.

Local policemen said that three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for others.

The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.