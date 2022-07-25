Training plane crashes in Pune, woman pilot injured

A light training aircraft crashed in an open field in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in the Pune district of Maharashtra due to suspected power loss on Monday at 11.30 am. leaving a 22-year-old woman trainee pilot injured, officials said here on Monday.

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), “On July 25, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss.”

The victim, identified as trainee-pilot Bhavika Rathod, sustained minor injuries in the incident. She was administered first-aid and then taken to a private hospital in Shegaon for treatment.

As per the aviation circles, the aircraft is a Cessna 152 VT-ALI belonging to Carter aviation in which pilot Rathod was on a solo flight sortie.

According to the sources, the plane crashed owing to a suspected engine failure. The staff members of Carver aviation reached the spot.

In a statement later, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the ill-fated aircraft which was on a solo cross-country flight, made a crash landing, around 15 nautical miles from Baramati Airfield, “due to suspected power loss”.

Earlier in January, an aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers’ Training Academy in Bihar’s Gaya crashed shortly after take-off. According to the officials, both the pilots in the aircraft were safe.

“An aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers’ Training Academy in Gaya, Bihar today crashed soon after taking off during training. Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe,” Army officials had said.

(With inputs from agencies)