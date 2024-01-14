Army brings under control forest fire in J-K’s Poonch

A massive fire broke out in forest area near Dera ki Gali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in the early hours of Sunday.

The Indian Army was able to bring the fire under control with the help of security agencies, saving many lives and infrastructure.

“Prompt and speedy response of #IndianArmy saved many lives and infrastructure, when massive forest fire broke near #DeraKiGali and endangered Civil and Army Infrastructure. With coordinated and synergistic efforts of civ agencies and security forces fire was brought under control in #DeraKiGali,” PRO (Public Relations Officer) Defence Jammu said in a post on ‘X’.

The PRO Defence also shared a short video clip of the operation in which defence personnel were seen engaged in dousing the flames.

Earlier in December, a massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, destroying forest wealth worth crores of rupees. Large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area.