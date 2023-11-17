Army and BRO jointly complete another Bailey bridge in Sikkim

Troops of Trishakti Corps Indian Army with the assistance from the Border Road Organisation (BRO) completed the Bailey bridge over Teesta River at Chungthang. This has finally connected the flood affected areas of North Sikkim with the mainland that was cut off since the night of 3rd October 2023.

The bridge will now pave the way for seamless movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to these flood affected areas, an Army official said today. According to Indian Army, 200 feet Bailey bridge is an engineering marvel in itself as it is the longest and heaviest single span Bailey bridge that can be launched.

Working round the clock, the BRO initially constructed the concrete abutments followed by the bridge construction by Trishakti Sappers that took around five days. The bridge was inaugurated today by Samdup Lepcha, Minister of Roads and Bridges, Government of Sikkim in presence of officials of Indian Army, BRO and Civil Administration.

