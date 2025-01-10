Army Air Defence Corps celebrates 32nd Corps Day

The Army Air Defence (AAD) Corps marked its 32nd Corps Day on Friday, commemorating its vital role in protecting Indian skies. Evolving from the Artillery unit and established as an independent arm of the Indian Army, the Corps has been a cornerstone of the nation’s air defence.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi, to honour the occasion. Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha, SM, Director General & Colonel Commandant of the Corps, led the tributes, joined by senior veterans, serving officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and other dignitaries. Together, they paid homage to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

As one of the youngest arms of the Indian Army, the AAD Corps has consistently demonstrated unparalleled courage and professionalism. Its distinguished legacy includes four Battle Honour Titles and numerous gallantry awards, underscoring its exceptional operational achievements in all wars fought against adversaries.

The Corps plans to induct a new Surface-to-Air Missile Regiment equipped with the state-of-the-art Akash Missile system, while proposals for raising two additional regiments are in advanced stages.

Modernisation remains at the core of the Corps’ strategy, with continuous upgrades to its inventory, including Integrated Drone Detection and Destruction Systems. The recent induction of the Akashteer System has further strengthened the integration between Army Air Defence and Air Force sensors, ensuring a seamless and effective air defence network.

Aligned with the vision of a self-reliant India, the Corps has embraced ‘Make in India’ initiatives, adopting cutting-edge indigenous equipment to bolster national security. With its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, the Army Air Defence Corps remains a symbol of strength and resilience, dedicated to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty with unmatched valour.