Ladakh BJP celebrates abrogation of Article 370

The Ladakh BJP celebrated the 5th anniversary of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in a function in Leh on Monday.

Former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said we celebrate the historic day when Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated, leading to the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh. This day marks a significant development in Ladakh’s progress, thanks to the outstanding efforts of the Modi government.

“We honor the contributions of our ancestors, including His Holiness the 19th Kushok rGyalsras Bakula Rinpoche and other revered leaders of Ladakh, and remember the sacrifices of martyrs like Nawang, Dorjey, Stobdan and Gelong Tsundus La. Their sacrifices and struggles of the people of Ladakh paved the way for Ladakh’s recognition as a Union Territory,” he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for “their dynamic leadership in freeing us from the biased rule, discriminatory policy and step motherly treatment of Kashmir-centric leadership,” he said: “Their support has empowered us to preserve our cultural identity and achieve our aspirations through comprehensive development.”

“We will work together to build a stronger and more prosperous Ladakh, ensuring every resident benefits from this Union Territory. By doing so, we will enhance our region’s contribution to national security and meet the aspirations of our future generations,” he added.

In a separate function, Chairman/CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Tashi Gyalson highlighted the significance of the occasion, noting that it marks the fifth anniversary of our Union Territory status.

He emphasized that these five years have been a period of remarkable progress, a testament to the unity and strength of our people. Gyalson acknowledged that this progress would not have been possible without the collective contributions of every individual involved.

He expressed gratitude to the leaders and the community members who have worked tirelessly towards the development of Ladakh, stressing that their dedication and effort have been pivotal in achieving the advancements we have seen since attaining Union Territory status.