Beti Bachao Beti Padhao celebrates 10 Years with empowering events across NE

As part of the ongoing 10-year celebration of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has organised a series of impactful activities across the North East region of India. The initiative, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22nd January 2015 in Panipat, Haryana, aims to improve the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and promote the empowerment of women and girls.

In West Tripura District, a bike rally was held at Umakanta Academy School, bringing together girl students to raise awareness on the importance of women’s empowerment and gender equality. This initiative is part of a broader effort to celebrate the achievements of the BBBP scheme and inspire the younger generation.

Additionally, a self-defence workshop was conducted for girl students in Majuli District, Assam. The workshop aimed to equip participants with essential defence skills, empowering them to better protect themselves and boosting their confidence.

The BBBP scheme continues to be a crucial force in addressing gender imbalances and promoting the welfare of girls across India. These events highlight the government’s ongoing commitment to advancing women’s rights and ensuring a safer, more equal future for the country’s daughters.