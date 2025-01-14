Armed forces veterans our heroes, enduring symbols of patriotism: PM Modi

Expressing his gratitude to the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguard the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day, described veterans as ”heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism.”

In a post on X, he wrote: “On Armed Forces Veterans Day, we express gratitude to the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our nation. Their sacrifices, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary. Our Veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism. Ours is a Government that has always worked for the welfare of veterans and we will keep doing so in the times to come.”

The PM has on several occasions praised the courage and sacrifices of armed forces veterans. In this regard, he has also referred to the implementation of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

The OROP scheme entails the payment of the same amount of pension to armed forces personnel for the same rank and length of service, irrespective of the date of retirement. Mr Modi has said the OROP is a way to tribute their sacrifice and courage.

The decision to implement OROP is being described by the Modi government as a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming the nation’s gratitude to the armed forces.

Since its implementation in 2015, OROP has benefitted millions of veterans and their families.