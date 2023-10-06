Apni Party to contest all 5 Lok Sabha seats in J&K

The Apni Party announced that it will contest all the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu & Kashmir in the 2024 general election. The party’s spokesman, Raqeeq Ahmed Khan, while announcing this on Friday, also said Apni Party will not enter an electoral alliance with any other party.

Khan said, “Traditional political parties have lost their ground, and they are responsible for the suffering of the people. The erstwhile state has passed through difficult times in the last thirty years because of the mis-governance of these political parties.”

He said that the people have got an opportunity to elect their representatives for the Lok Sabha and therefore, the Apni Party has decided to contest the parliamentary election alone. He also claimed that people of all J&K districts have “accepted” the party’s manifesto.

Advertisement

Highlighting the promises made by his party, Khan said the Apni Party is committed to provide 500 units of free electricity in Jammu during summers and during winters in Kashmir valley. He also said that the party would enhance the old-age and widow pension, etc.

He also demanded statehood for Jammu & Kashmir.

Referring to former CM Farooq Abdullah’s allegations that the Apni Party was a BJP’s “puppet”, Khan said that the National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah was a Union minister in the 1999 BJP-led government. He said the NC leadership is frustrated because it is losing ground in the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region.