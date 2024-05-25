Any alteration in number of votes polled not possible: ECI

Amid allegation of discrepancies on voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls by the Congress, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday categorically said that any alteration in the number of votes polled is not possible.

“Any alteration in the number of votes polled is not possible. The process of collection and storage of votes polled is rigorous, transparent and participative,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

The Commission and its officials across the states have been disseminating voter turnout data in the best possible manner, taking into account statutory considerations, it said.

“The whole exercise of release of turnout data from the date of commencement of polls on 19th April 2024 has been accurate, consistent and in accordance with election laws and without any discrepancy whatsoever,” it added.

The poll panel said it has informed in public domain and also to individual political parties the detailed process of recording and release of turnout data and the manner of custody and usages of form 17C.

“The Commission underlines that there has been no delay in the release of voter turnout data. Voter turnout data was always available 24X7 on the facilitative voter turnout app from 9:30 am in the morning of poll day of each phase. It publishes estimated voter turnout on two hourly basis till 5:30 pm. After 7pm when the polling parties start arriving, data is continuously updated. By midnight on the poll day, the Voter turnout app will show best estimated Close of Poll (COP) data in percentage form,” the ECI said.

The poll panel also welcomed the Supreme Court’s Friday’s decision to decline to pass any direction to it on a plea seeking publication of polling booth-wise voter turnout data.

“The Commission feels duly strengthened by the Supreme Court’s observations and verdict on the process of release of turnout data by the ECI. This brings upon the Commission, a higher responsibility to serve the cause of electoral democracy with undeterred resolution,” it said.