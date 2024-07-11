Booth jamming, false voting allegations mark bypoll voting

Except for a few stray incidents and allegations and counter allegations of booth jamming and false voting, the by-election in four Assembly constituencies passed off peacefully today.

By-elections were held in Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat South and Raiganj. The results will be announced on 13 July.

Except in Maniktala, where the by-election was held after the MLA Sadhan Pandey died, in three other seats it became necessary after the MLAs from the seats had resigned and contested in the general election.

A total of 62.71 per cent voters exercised their franchise in all the four seats till 5 pm. Of this, Raiganj recorded 67.12 per cent votes, which is highest in the state. Ranaghat South, Bagdah and Manicktala recorded 65.39 per cent, 65.15 per cent and 51.39 per cent votes.

In Maniktala, Trinamul Congress fielded Supti Pandey, widow of Sadhan Pandey against Kalyan Choubey of BJP. Mr Choubey lost to Sadhan Pandey in the 2021 Assembly election.

In Bagda, Trinamul Congress fielded Madhuparna Thakur, daughter of Mamatabala Thakur party’s Rajya Sabha MP. In Ranaghat South, Trinamul’s nominee is Dr Mukut Mani Adhikary. Dr Adhikary won on a BJP ticket in the 2021 Assembly election from here. He joined Trinamul Congress and contested in the Lok Sabha election. He was defeated by Jagannath Sarkar of BJP in the general election. In Raiganj Krishna Kalyani also joined Trinamul Congress from BJP. He contested in the general election and lost.

Trinamul Congress leaders alleged that the BJP had influenced the para-military forces and unleashed a reign of terror in different areas. In Ranaghat South, Trinamul Congress alleged that the BJP had beaten up their party workers.

In Maniktala, BJP alleged that the Trinamul Congress had converted the election into a farce and rampant false voting took place.

Political leaders said Trinamul Congress has an edge over the BJP in Maniktala. The party organization is strong and the leaders worked together to ensure the victory of Mrs Pandey.

In Bagdah, Madhuparna Thakur is ahead of the BJP as she belongs to the Matua Thakurbari. The voters prefer a candidate from Thakurbari. However, in Raiganj and Ranaghat South, Trinamul Congress has a slim chance. In both the constituencies, the BJP has a strong base and the Matua community, who are still with the BJP, will play the deciding role.