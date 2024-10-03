Logo

# India

Anurag Jain takes over as new chief secretary of MP

Soon after taking charge, Mr Jain held meetings with the department heads and senior bureaucrats at the Mantralaya. He also paid a courtesy visit to State Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Governor House here.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | October 3, 2024 6:30 pm

Anurag Jain, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the MP cadre, took charge as the 35th chief secretary of the state at the State Secretariat in Bhopal on Thursday.

Soon after taking charge, Mr Jain held meetings with the department heads and senior bureaucrats at the Mantralaya. He also paid a courtesy visit to State Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Governor House here.

Mr Jain was born on 11 August 1965 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. After joining the Indian Administrative Service, Jain’s first posting was as Assistant Collector in Sagar in June 1990.

Jain’s educational qualification is B Tech Honours in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and MA in Public Administration from the USA.

He has served as the collector in Mandla, Mandsaur and Bhopal districts besides various other important assignments in the state government as well as the government of India.

Senior officers presented bouquets to Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and welcomed him at the State Secretariat.

