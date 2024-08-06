Another shocker from MP: Dalit man forced to drink urine by two men

In yet another case of caste-based violence in Madhya Pradesh that’s bound to raise hackles in society, a Dalit man was allegedly forced to drink urine by two miscreants in a village in the Narsinghpur district of the state.

The assailants are said to have thrashed the poor man while hurling caste-based slurs at him.

The incident occurred a few days ago in village Barha but the police came to know about it only today. Taking cognizance of the matter, police officials arrested both the accused and ordered a probe into the incident.

Narsinghpur SP Amit Kumar confirmed on Tuesday that the police arrested Sillu Budholiya and Suraj Kachera in connection with the incident.

The victim, Mohan Ahirwar, in his complaint to the police, said that the two men beat him up before confining him in a room and forcibly making him drink urine. Ahirwar also alleged that the accused threatened to kill his family and used caste-based abuses against him.

Investigation into the case pointed towards a monetary dispute as the reason behind the incident. The police have registered a case against the accused and further investigations are on.