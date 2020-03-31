A doctor posted at a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi’s Babarpur has tested positive for Coronavirus, prompting authorities to ask patients who had visited the clinic between March 12 and March 20 to go into home quarantine for the next 15 days.

Last week, a northeast Delhi Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter had tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

The doctor and four others including his wife and daughter tested positive for the virus after they reportedly came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia.

A total of 800 people who came in contact with the doctor were quarantined for 14 days.

A notice to this effect from Shahadara District Magistrate has been put at the clinic, saying the doctor has tested positive. People have been asked to report if they develop any corona symptoms.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahadara ordered that all those who visited or were present at the Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur between March 12 and March 18 to stay in home quarantine for 15 days.

Mohalla Clinics are community health centres set up by the Delhi government that offer primary healthcare services to economically weaker sections of society.

Although, Mohalla Clinic are not equipped to handle COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that these community health centres will continue to function in the national capital but with all precautions.

He said the Delhi government won’t shut the clinics as this would cause lot of inconvenience to the poor. Kejriwal added that the government will ensure safety of all doctors and their tests will be done regularly.

Meanwhile, in an order on Sunday, the Delhi government has decided to provide accommodation to doctors — who are at the frontline of the battle against the deadly novel Coronavirus — at Hotel Lalit.