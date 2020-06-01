A second case of Coronavirus emerged from the NITI Aayog office in Delhi on Monday following which the third floor of building was sealed for sanitisation.

In April, the NITI Aayog building was sealed for two days after a director-level officer tested positive for Coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, a senior ICMR scientist and a CRPF deputy inspector general posted at the Ministry of Home Affairs control room tested positive for Coronavirus in Delhi.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) headquarters has been sealed for sanitisation and contact tracing is on.

The scientist, who is from Mumbai, had come to Delhi few days ago and tested positive for the virus yesterday morning. The scientists is from the National Institute for Research in Reproductive health in ICMR, Mumbai.

Last week, an officer in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and his family members tested positive for the deadly infection. This was the first case in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat but second in Parliament.

His office, at the first floor in Parliament House Annexe Building, was sealed by the Parliament Security Service for sanitization.

Earlier in May, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) office in Delhi was sealed after an officer posted in the General Administration section tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

On May 11, Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the Ministry of Power, was sealed after an officer there tested positive for Coronavirus.

On May 5, a floor of the Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several ministries, located in Delhi’s Rajpath area, was sealed after a senior law ministry official tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.