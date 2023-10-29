Andhra Pradesh train accident: 6 killed, several injured after two trains collide in Vizianagaram

At least six persons were killed and several others sustained injuries after train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger hit another train 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” a South Coast Railway zone official said.

Teams of national and state disaster relief forces have been rushed to spot and accident relief train have also reached the area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation after the train derailment.

“PM @narendramodi spoke to Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section,” PMO posted on X.

Andhra Pradesh | A passenger train which was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district. More details awaited: Divisional Railway Manager (Pictures taken by locals shared with ANI) <a href=”https://t.co/ZcynNnoJye”>pic.twitter.com/ZcynNnoJye — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

“Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon,” the PMO further stated in the post.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office said that he has ordered officials to rush the spot with quick relief measures and insure injured get prompt medical services.

The CM expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident and asked authorities to keep him updated about the incident.

“The CM expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident incident in Vizianagaram district. He ordered the officials to take quick relief measures and ensure that the injured get prompt medical services. The Chief Minister advised to send as many ambulances as possible from the nearby districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and make all kinds of arrangements to provide medical treatment in the nearby hospitals. The details regarding the incident should be reported to him from time to time,” his office put out the statement on its official X statement.