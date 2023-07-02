Follow Us:

The three-day Shakambari Festival began at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | July 2, 2023 1:55 pm

Andhra Pradesh: Three-day Shakambari Festival begins in Vijayawada (photo:ANI)

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Shakambari Devi.
During the festival, Goddess Kanaka Durga is adorned and worshipped as Shakambari Devi. Goddess Kanaka Durga is decorated with vegetables and fruits and offered special pujas.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu couple, Temple Executive Officer Darbhamulla Bhramaramba and Trust Board members participated and started the Ammavari Sakambari Devi Festival.

On the first day of the Shakambari Devi Festival, Goddess Kanaka Durga was decorated with different varieties of fruits and vegetables and the temple was illuminated for the festival.

For these three days, Kanaka Durga Devi will appear to the devotees in the form of Shakambari Devi.

