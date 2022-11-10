Amrit Mahotsav is celebrating post-pandemic life: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government had started several motivational programmes during the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to help people suffering from depression, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is really commendable that this time the theme of the world’s longest Relay Run is about fighting depression,” he said while flagging off the participants of the longest Relay Run organised against depression from Sant Kabir Kutir Niwas in Chandigarh today.

The CM said depression certainly has a bad effect on the lives of the people and to fight this, one should participate in cultural activities, programmes and sports along with doing physical exercise. “Events like relay run are one of the best ways to fight depression. Parents should also ensure maximum participation of their children, if they are suffering this mental issue,” Khattar added.

He said boys, girls and differently-abled participants are participating in this eight kilometer long relay run which will cover many states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and will be completed in Delhi on 16 December.