Amrit Mahotsav: 20 years of service to Nation

On Thursday, October 7, the Hon’ble Prime minister of India, Narendra Modi completes his Seva Samarpan: 20 years of Good Governance, which includes 13 years as a Chief Minister of Gujarat, and 7 years as a PM of the Republic of India.

PM Modi while addressing an event in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh today also spoke about his completion of 20 years as an elected representative and said that he had “never imagined I would rise” to hold such positions.

The government of India also states that having the immense contribution of the Prime Minister to nation-building, the period from 17th Sep to 7th Oct has been observed as Seva Aur Samarpan: 20 years of Good Governance.

“On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago, but 20 years ago today, I got a new responsibility to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat,” said PM Modi as quoted by ANI.

Narendra Modi has served as Gujarat’s CM from 2001 to 2014, which made him the longest-serving CM of the state. In 2014, as Bhartiya Janta Paty returned to the Centre in India, he was elected as the Prime Minister of India. In 2019, he once again returned to power as the BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections again.

Member of Parliament, social activist, Meenakshi Lekhi congratulates PM on Twitter, she writes, on completing 20 years of Good Governance, PM @narendramodi dedicates 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under PM CARES to improve healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit across 35 States & UTs from AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

On completing 20 years of Good Governance, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji dedicated 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM CARES to improve healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit across 35 States & UTs from AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. #20yearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/3OasyOHEOP — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) October 7, 2021

Member of Parliament (Kachchh) & Advocate । General Secretary, BJP Gujarat, Vinod Chavda also acknowledge PM’s journey on Twitter by posting,

Today, PM Shri @narendramodi ji completes 20 years of Good Governance. He started his #SevaYatra as the CM of Gujarat on 7th October 2001. His vision of inclusive growth for an #AatmanirbharBharat is building a strong and new India.#20YearsOfSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/NMcbNLQmdo — Vinod Chavda 🇮🇳 (@VinodChavdaBJP) October 7, 2021

‘All India Radio’ on Twitter shared the details of a special programme to Honour Prime Minister Modi, that is scheduled tonight at 9:15 pm.

⏰Tonight at 9:15 pm, listen to our special series-

🔷Seva Samarpan: 20 years of Good Governance🔷 ▶️Theme: Co-operative and Competitive Federalism 📻On FM Gold, Indraprastha, AIR Live News24x7 & ‘Akashvani AIR’ YouTube Channel Premiere Link : https://t.co/Qk7e6Zskf2 pic.twitter.com/TfxlddOWg5 — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 6, 2021

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Tourism Gov. Of India, Shripad Y. Naik also tweeted yesterday and hashtagged #SevaSamarpan – 20 Years of Good Governance on Making healthcare education accessible.

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt. of India, Piyush Goel who is also a leader of House in Rajya Sabha wrote on Koo that PM Narendra Modi has started a new era of development in India. His last twenty years have remained a symbolism for good governance and transparency.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha, Bihar praised Narendra Modi on Koo for his effective governance and delivery on the ground…

Where Arjun Munda, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, former Chief Minister also asks the citizens of India to get united together in achieving the aim of Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat as he Koo’s his wishes for the PM on his completion of twenty years of service to the nation.