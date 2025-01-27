Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath take sacred dip at Sangam, emphasize unity and spirituality

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by saints from various maths, temples, and akharas, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Monday.

Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, the saint community guided the rituals, sprinkling holy water from Maa Ganga on the Home Minister and performing traditional puja-archana.

Following the holy dip, the Home Minister and Chief Minister performed a special puja and participated in the Sangam Aarti. Joining Amit Shah in the sacred rituals were his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, making it a family occasion steeped in spirituality.

On this significant occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister as a gesture of tradition and respect. The saint community honored the Home Minister with garlands, sandalwood paste, and a tilak, further emphasizing the sanctity of the event.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dressed in saffron attire, were joined by prominent saints, including Juna Peethadheeshwar Avdheshanand Giri, Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand, Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri, and Baba Ramdev.

The saints performed Vedic rituals, sprinkling the sacred Sangam water on the Home Minister. Following this, the Home Minister offered ‘Arghya’ to the Sun.

The Tirtha purohits conducted a special puja for the Home Minister and Chief Minister at the Sangam site, culminating in a grand Sangam Aarti. The chants of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati reverberated across the holy site, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

The youngest members of the Shah family also received blessings from the saints, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharing a lighthearted moment with the children. Amid the resonating chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath bowed in devotion to Maa Ganga and Lord Bhaskar.

After the holy dip, the leaders performed prayers and worship amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras and shlokas. Following the worship, a grand Sangam Aarti was conducted with the active participation of Amit Shah’s entire family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later presented a silver Kumbh Kalash to the Home Minister before they visited Akshay Vat.

Revered saints such as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand of Niranjani Akhara, Baba Ramdev, Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri, Harigiri of Juna Akhara, and senior Mahants of various akharas graced the occasion with their presence.

Earlier, the Home Minister and CM Yogi arrived at the VIP Ghat in Arail, where they boarded a cruise to the Sangam. They paid obeisance to Maa Ganga, fed Siberian birds, and held discussions on Mahakumbh arrangements with prominent saints in a private room on the cruise.

During the Sangam snan, Baba Ramdev and Satua Baba assisted CM Yogi Adityanath in the ritual dip. Post the bath, Swami Ramdev guided the Chief Minister in performing a special yoga pose, Tadasana.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Mahakumbh as the “Mahakumbh of Unity,” highlighting its deep cultural and spiritual significance. In a heartfelt message on X, he called Mahakumbh a “unique symbol of Sanatan culture’s timeless flow,” reflecting India’s eternal philosophy of life and harmonious traditions.

Expressing his enthusiasm, the Home Minister remarked, “Today, I am eager to take a holy dip in the Sangam and seek the blessings of saints at this grand festival of unity and integrity in the sacred city of Prayagraj.”

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, Amit Shah was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary.