Amit Shah unveils Mahayuti’s ‘Sankalp Patra 2024’ promising to create 25 lakh jobs

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP-backed Mahayuti’s manifesto called ‘Sankalp Patra 2024’ in Mumbai on Sunday for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 20.

The financial assistance component under the Mahayuti government’s ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ for women will be increased from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2,100, according to the ruling Mahayuri alliance’s manifesto.

The manifesto promises an anti-conversion law to be enacted to provide for stringent action against forced and deceitful religious conversions. It also promises a skill census to find out the needs of the industry and upgrade skill training wherever necessary.

Advertisement

The BJP has promised to make Maharashtra a USD 1 trillion economy by the year 2028 and turn cities like Nagpur, Pune, and Nashik into aerospace hubs.

The manifesto said ‘Vision Maharashtra @2028’ would be presented within 100 days of government formation with a goal to make the state a trillion-dollar economy.

The manifesto says it aims to make Maharashtra the capital of fintech and artificial intelligence (AI). It promises to provide opportunities in robotics and AI training through Marathi and Atal Tinkering labs. It promises a Vivekananda Youth Health Card to enable annual health check-ups for the youth and mentions a policy for senior citizens with Aadhar-enabled services and dedicated outpatient departments.

The Mahayuri has promised reimbursement of tuition and examination fees to the students from marginalised sections, including Other Backward Castes, Special Backward Castes, Economically Weaker Sections, and nomadic tribes, and give up to Rs 10,000 stipend to them every month besides creating 25 lakh jobs.

Interest-free loans of up to Rs 15 lakh have been promised to encourage entrepreneurship and establish a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Aspiration Centre in every district.

According to the manifesto, low-income families will be provided free food items every month through the Public Distribution System (PDS), under the Akshay Anna Yojana.

The BJP has also planned to develop Maharashtra into an advanced robotic and Artificial Intelligence (AI) training hub with a promise to create 10 lakh new business leaders through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akanksha centres in each district.

The other promise included in the manifesto is the creation of 50 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ by 2027 for which one industrial cluster of 500 self-help groups will be formed and an initial corpus of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided.

If voted to power, the Mahayuti promised to develop Nagpur, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar as modern aeronautical and space manufacturing centres.

The manifesto also promised that the SGST on the purchase of fertilisers would be returned to farmers as a grant, while the prices of essential commodities would be kept stable.

BJP Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who led the manifesto drafting committee, said, “We are committed to achieving a five-trillion dollar economy and will honour every promise in this manifesto after securing victory”.

Speaking at the event, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The vision of a developed India is also our roadmap for Maharashtra. We have prepared a report card of the BJP’s achievements and ongoing projects. We are confident that the people of Maharashtra trust the BJP and the Mahayuti alliance. Among the 25 key promises, we have highlighted are Ladki Bahin Yojanas and farm loan waivers”.

He elaborated on the ‘Bhavantar Yojana’, which aims to empower farmers by enabling them to purchase inputs at better prices, with funds being transferred directly to their accounts after the end of the model code of conduct. He also mentioned measures to regulate prices for life-saving medicines and medical devices to ensure affordability.