Shinde Takes Up Issue Of Delayed Clearing Of Files With Amit Shah

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a visit to Maharashtra on Friday night (April 11) and raised the issue of files sent by Shinde-led Shiv Sena ministers not being approved and cleared on time by the Maharashtra finance ministry headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Sources said that Shinde complained to Shah on Friday night that the files of Sena MLAs and ministers are not being cleared quickly by the Maharashtra finance ministry.

Deputy CM Shinde urged Amit Shah to ensure that Shiv Sena’s files are approved by the Maharashtra Finance Ministry on time and also demanded that the dispute about the guardian ministership of Raigad and Nashik districts be resolved.

It may be recalled that Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis had appointed Ajit Pawar-led NCP MP Sunil Tatkare’s daughter, cabinet minister Aditi Tatkare, as the guardian minister of Raigad.

However, later Fadnavis had to stay his decision after he faced opposition from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is keen on getting Sena’s Bharat Gogawale appointed as the guardian minister of Raigad district.

Later on Saturday, Amit Shah participated in various programmes at the historic Raigad Fort where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was coronated, after which Shah had lunch with Ajit Pawar-led NCP MP from Raigad, Sunil Tatkare, at Tatkare’s residence in Sutarwadi, located in Raigad district.

Talking to reporters on Saturday after Amit Shah’s luncheon meeting at his Tatkare’s residence, Tatkare claimed that there were no political discussions though the luncheon meeting came amidst well known and much discussed differences among the ruling Mahayuti allies about the guardian minister post for Raigad district.

“There was no political discussion during Amit Shah’s visit. The conversation was very open and friendly. The food was a very simple Maharashtrian meal. Shah came to our house as per our request, and a luncheon was held in Shah’s presence. There was no discussion on the guardian ministership. I had invited Bharat Gogavale of (Shinde-led Sena), Uday Samant and all of them, but Gogavale did not come. I do not know why Gogawale did not come, but I did my duty. Beyond politics and beyond a specific issue, there should be mutual relations in public life. That is the culture which has been passed on to all of us. So I will not say anything else about it,” Ajit Pawar-led NCP MP Sunil Tatkare said about Amit Shah’s luncheon meeting at his residence.