Amit Shah to meet Naidu in Andhra Pradesh today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence on Tuesday ahead of the TDP chief’s swearing-in.

The pending issues of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 come mostly under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and hence the meeting between the two leaders gains significance.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony, it has created some anticipation in the minds of the people in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to a release by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Shah will be arriving a day early prior to the swearing-in ceremony which will be held at around 11:30 am at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport on Wednesday in order to meet Naidu.

The TDP, with its 16 MPs, is now a key ally for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of the majority. The two leaders are expected to meet at Naidu’s residence in Undavalli at 10 pm.

The TDP desperately needs central funds since Andhra Pradesh turned into a revenue deficit state following the bifurcation and its debts have been mounting under the YSRCP government which allegedly had borrowed indiscriminately to finance the welfare schemes launched by the state government.

Moreover, another thorny issue is the promise to grant special category status to the state after bifurcation. However, the last NDA government had offered a special package to the state instead of the special status which had eventually led Naidu to withdraw support from the NDA.

There are other issues such as completion of Polavaram dam, division of assets between the two Telugu states, and water sharing disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. TDP is also reportedly demanding the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post, a matter which needs to be sorted out.