Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM about Naxal attack in Dantewada, assures all possible help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the Dantewada incident that claimed the lives of 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and one driver.

In the telephonic conversation, the Home Minister also assured the Chhattisgarh CM that the Centre would give all possible help to the state government. Eleven persons, including 10 police personnel, were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. It was reportedly an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on the vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district.

According to the initial reports, the IED was planted by Naxals.

Chhattisgarh CM also expressed condolences over the killing of 10 police personnel and one driver in the Chhattisgarh Maoist attack and said that the Naxals wouldn’t be spared.

Bhupesh Baghel said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”