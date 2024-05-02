Priyanka vows support to farmers’ rights and social justice

Priyanka Gandhi delivered a soul stirring address at a rally in Korba reiterating Congress’ commitment to implement a minimum support price (MSP) for farmers with legal guarantee and promising five-core guarantees.

The guarantees included Yuva Nyay (Youth Justice), Bhagidari Nyay (Partnership Justice), Naari Nyay (Women’s Justice), Kisan Nyay (Farmers’ Justice), and Shramik Nyay (Labourers’ Justice), should Congress ascend to power.

Advertisement

Extending support to Congress candidate Jyotsana Mahant, the national general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), reflected the legacy of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and highlighted the Congress party’s deep respect for nature and tribal communities. She stressed the need to nurture both nature and society, echoing the party’s ethos.

Priyanka critiqued the BJP government’s policies of privatisation and neglect of workers’ and farmers’ welfare. She criticised the administration’s purported favouritism towards industrial giants at the expense of the common people.

Citing the transfer of key mines to Adani, Priyanka Lambasted the Modi Government for its alleged mindless pursuit of privatisation. She voiced concerns over the alleged exploitation of workers by contractors and the absence of compensation for individuals who have surrendered their land for mining purposes.

Invoking the sacrifices of freedom fighters, she attributed the country’s highest unemployment rate in 45 years to the BJP government’s policies. She underscored the need for transparency in governance and expressed concern over rising inflation and violence against women under the BJP’s tenure.

Priyanka reiterated Congress’s commitment to empowering women and promoting societal progress, pledging a monthly allowance of 1 lakh and 50 per cent reservation in government jobs for women if Congress assumes power at the center. She criticized the BJP’s acceptance of donations from billionaires and previously scrutinised companies, alleging favoritism and a lack of accountability.

Echoing Priyanka’s sentiments, Chhattisgarh PCC President Deepak Baij and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel emphasised the significance of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in upholding the constitution and advocating for inclusive governance.

Baghel reminisced about his tenure’s achievements in infrastructure development and social welfare, contrasting them with the alleged regression under BJP rule.