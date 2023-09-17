Amit Shah slams other parties for failing to observe HYD lib day

Union home minister Amit Shah today slammed those political parties hesitating to celebrate “Hyderabad Liberation Day” even after the formation of Telangana due to vote bank politics.

The BJP leader today participated in a programme organised by the Government of India at the Secunderabad Parade ground to mark the merger of the Nizam ruled State of Hyderabad with the Union of India after Operation Polo.

In his speech Shah appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the tradition of celebrating this historic day since last year when the country was observing 75 years of independence unlike previous rulers who were scared to mark this day due to the appeasement policy they follow.

He said under the Nizam’s rule the torture that the people of this region went through cannot find another parallel in the history of such incidents in the world. Highlighting the significance of the day Shah recalled the words of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had said an independent Hyderabad was like a cancer in the stomach of India and initiated the police action. Then hitting out at the political parties in Telangana Shah said “It is unfortunate that even after the formation of Telangana those parties are hesitant to observe Hyderabad Liberation Day because of vote bank politics.

I want to tell them if you turn away from history the public will also turn away from you.” Although he did not name the parties Congress, BRS and AIMIM observe the day as Telangana Integration Day instead of the term “liberation.” The Union home minister said observing the historic day was important in order to make the new generation aware of these events, remember the martyrs as well as to build the nation on the path the martyrs had envisioned. Contingents of the Central Armed Police Force participated in the parade and the minister took the salute. Earlier he had also paid his respects at the War Memorial.