Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K ahead of G-20 meet

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a high-level review meeting on the security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, besides Director (IB), RAW Chief, senior officials of the Government of India and officers from Jammu & Kashmir.

During the review, the home minister took stock of the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security. He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to zero tolerance against terrorism.

Shah also reviewed the Area Domination Plan, Zero Terror Plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security related issues.

The home minister appreciated efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for substantial reduction in cross border infiltration and improvement in law & order and advised strengthening of routine policing.

Shah reviewed preparations for the G-20 Meeting which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May and asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for successful conduct of the event.