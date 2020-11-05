On the day of arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata last evening, the West Bengal BJP once again demonstrated it was in full battle mode as the workers have a tussle with the police at Central Avenue.

Amit Shah’s first stop is in Bankura town, where he will hold an organisational meeting for the party in the key Jangalmahal area.

Reached Kolkata! I wholeheartedly thank the people of West Bengal and our karyakartas for such love, warmth and support. pic.twitter.com/OF92nJeBKy — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

Jangalmahal area is dominated by the tribal population and was once overrun by Maoists.

Met with the family of our martyred Booth Vice President Madan Ghorai in Kolkata. I bow to his braveheart family. @BJP4India will always remain indebted to our karyakartas who have given their supreme sacrifice while fighting against atrocities and injustice in West Bengal.

Met with the family of our martyred Booth Vice President Madan Ghorai in Kolkata. I bow to his braveheart family.@BJP4India will always remain indebted to our karyakartas who have given their supreme sacrifice while fighting against atrocities and injustice in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/feOTJVbwhi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

As per the schedule, Amit Shah will have lunch with a tribal family at Bankura. On Friday in Kolkata, he will share a meal at a Matua home.

The Matua community, originally from erstwhile East Pakistan, wants citizenship under the new Citizenship Amendment Act. They voted BJP in 2019 and their young Matua MP, Santanu Thakur, has been lately complaining about the delay in the implementation of the Act.