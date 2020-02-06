With only two days left for the Assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form government in Delhi with more than 45 seats.

Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, “From the support, we have seen for the BJP in Delhi, it is clear that on February 11, the BJP is going to form the government by winning more than 45 seats in Delhi.”

“During the elections, I got a chance to communicate with the people of Delhi. Faced with false promises, appeasement, and anarchy, Delhi now just needs development,” he added.

Shah’s remarks came just a few hours before the election campaign is coming to a halt. For the election scheduled on February 8, the election campaigns are supposed to sum-up on February 6.

In another tweet, Shah said the people of Delhi will uproot the AAP government. ” People of Delhi have decided to uproot the inefficient AAP government that has done nothing except spreading lies.”

“Very soon Delhi will witness a pro-poor and pro-development government under the guidance of PM Modi ji,” he added.

People of Delhi have decided to uproot the inefficient AAP government that has done nothing except spreading lies. Very soon Delhi will witness a pro poor & pro development govt under the guidance of PM Modi ji. Pictures from the roadshow in Hari Nagar.#BJP45PlusInDelhi pic.twitter.com/iPn1Hp2Vrl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 6, 2020

Shah in a series of tweets posted pictures of his rally at different locations in the national capital. In the caption for his posts, he used hashtag ‘BJP45PlusInDelhi’ which indicates his positive attitude towards his prediction for the seats.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8 with the campaigning coming to halt on February 6. The counting of votes and results will be declared on February 11.

BJP and AAP have been pro-active in the campaigning for the polls.