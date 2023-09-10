Amit Shah lauds PM Modi, G20 member nations on adoption of ‘Delhi Declaration’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the member nations for the adoption of the ‘Delhi Declaration’ on the opening day of the G20 Summit being organized here in the national capital.

“My warmest congratulations to PM@narendramodi and the member nations of the G20 on the adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration,” Amit Shah said in a post on X on Saturday.

Further, he said, “In pursuit of our civilizational goal of promoting the welfare of humankind, the esteemed G20 leaders have arrived at a consensus to build bridges of trust among nations through diplomacy and cooperation. This marks a significant step towards a better future for all.”

In a historic and pathbreaking event, the G20 member states on Saturday adopted a 100 per cent consensus-based New Delhi Leaders’ Summit Declaration, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this massive breakthrough, the world leaders expressed their happiness.

This came after the Prime Minister announced that the consensus had been achieved on the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration and announced its adoption.

PM Modi announced, “I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible.”

The announcement of the adoption of the Declaration was welcomed with the thumping of desks.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.