Amit Shah is the pride of Sanatan Dharma: Ramdev

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his family, took a holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined Shah during the sacred ritual.

Speaking on the occasion, Baba Ramdev described Amit Shah as “the pride of Sanatan Dharma.” Highlighting the significance of the Maha Kumbh festival, he remarked “Maha Kumbh is the biggest ritual of our Sanatan Dharma. This is the glory period of Sanatan Yuga.”

After performing the ritualistic dip, Amit Shah emphasised the unifying power of the Maha Kumbh. “Maha Kumbh is also increasing the sense of unity and pride towards Sanatan traditions among the countrymen,” he said.

Shah, along with his family, performed puja on the Sangam and prayed for the prosperity and progress of the people of the country.

The Maha Kumbh, considered one of the most significant spiritual gatherings, continues to draw millions of devotees from across the world.

According to reports, as on January 26, approximately 11.47 crore people have taken the holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.