Amit Shah in Bihar takes pot shots at INDIA bloc, terms RJD-JDU an ‘alliance of oil and water’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the Opposition’s INDIA alliance. Addressing a gathering in Bihar’s Madhubani, Amit Shah said that the combination of RJD and JDU is like oil and water and cautioned CM Nitish Kumar that the INDIA alliance will take him down.

“The JDU-RJD combination is like oil and water. They will never mix. I want to tell Nitish Babu that no matter how high the self-gain is, water and oil are never one. Oil has nothing to lose, it only maligns the water. The alliance you have made to become the prime minister, that alliance will take you down…,” the Union home minister said.

Shah said that Bihar is returning to “jungle raj” under the government of RJD-JDU alliance.

“There is Lalu-Nitish government in Bihar. I have been reading the newspapers of Bihar. Shooting, looting, kidnapping, and killings of journalists and Dalits have increased. This selfish alliance is taking Bihar towards ‘Jungle-raj’. Now Lalu Yadav is active and Nitish Kumar is inactive… You can only imagine how Bihar will run if their government returns…,” he said.

Taking potshots at the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, the BJP leader said that Lalu Yadav wants his son Tejashwi to become Bihar CM while Nitish Kumar as prime ministerial ambitions.

“But it is not possible because the position of the Prime Minister is not vacant. Narendra Modi is going to take that position again,” he said.

Nitish Kumar is considered to be the architect of Opposition’s INDIA alliance to take on the BJP in the next general elections. While Nitish himself has denied having any ambitions of becoming the prime minister, his party has recently announced that he is “ready to lead the country”.