Ambedkar, Constitution hog political discourse in Bihar

In an apparent move to counter the Congress party’s campaign focused on the Constitution of India and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Bihar unit of the BJP has launched the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Save Constitution Conclave held in Patna recently was a major success. It was followed by the state Congress’s announcement to start a statewide campaign named ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’.

Now, the BJP has launched the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan, which will run throughout the year and meetings will be held across the state.

As the campaign was launched on Tuesday, meetings were held in about half a dozen districts of the state. The BJP will organise a campaign meeting in Motihari, Raxaul, and Sitamarhi in the next three days.

In the election year, Ambedkar and the Constitution of India are expected to hog political discourse in Bihar. Ambedkar is revered by crores of people who have suffered social, economic, political, and educational discrimination for centuries. Every political party is trying to attract Dalit voters towards themselves by using Ambedkar’s identity.

Prem Ranjan Patel, convener of the campaign, said that the BJP’s campaign will convey to the public the respect given to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar by the party and its commitment to the Constitution. It will also shed light on the neglect Ambedkar faced under the Congress party.

The campaign will be led by the party’s state president-cum-Revenue and Land Reforms Minister, Dr Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. It will also witness a significant presence of central government ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior party leaders.

The state BJP is planning to organise five major conferences as part of the campaign, which will be graced by senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The schedule of their visit will be announced soon.

The campaign is also seen as a tool to energise the BJP workers for the assembly elections to be held in October-November this year, as all the parties have started preparing for the polls.

While RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is busy strengthening his party through a statewide tour to interact with party workers, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is on the Pragati Yatra. The NDA constituents in Bihar have been organising joint meetings in every district. Congress party will galvanise its workers through the statewide campaign ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’.