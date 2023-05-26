Follow Us:

Allahabad HC to hear all Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi cases

The court has summoned the files of all the seven cases from the lower court and has asked the Mathura District Judge to send all the documents to the high court immediately.

Statesman News Service | Prayagraj | May 26, 2023 6:44 pm

Allahabad High Court. (File Photo: IANS)

In a significant judgement, the Allahabad High Court has ordered that it would now hear all the cases related to Shahi Idgah and Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute of Mathura.

A single bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra on Friday gave this order after completing hearing on May 3 last on the petition of Lord Krishna Virajman.

The court has summoned the files of all the seven cases from the lower court and has asked the Mathura District Judge to send all the documents to the high court immediately.

Along with this, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal has been appointed as amicus curiae to represent the cases.

Senior lawyer of the petitioner Lord Krishna Virajman, Hari Shanker Jain said that HC has accepted his plea to hear all the cases pertaining to Shahi Idgah and Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute.

He said he moved the petition for the first time in the Mathura court on September 25,2020 but after several ups and down, it was at last accepted.

“But we have experienced in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi case which took 70 years to get resolved, hence we wanted speedy trial by the HC in this issue so we wanted HC to hear the case,” he said.

“Now, the HC will hear all the 7 cases and we hope for early decision,” Jain said.

