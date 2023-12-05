Allahabad HC relief to Akhilesh in poll code violation case

The Allahabad High Court has given big relief to Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav by staying the chargesheet filed in a case of election model code of conduct during the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The high court has stayed the police chargesheet and criminal proceedings in the case registered in February 2022 at Dadri police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar, against Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal( RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary.

A single bench comprising Justice Rajbir Singh on Tuesday has given this order on the petition filed by Akhilesh Yadav.

Advertisement

There is an allegation against Akhilesh and Jayant along with 400 others of taking out a procession with a huge crowd in violation of the rules and code of conduct of Covid-19 without taking permission.

The magistrate had issued summons after taking cognizance of the police charge sheet. This has been challenged in the High Court.

The petition said that a complaint can be filed under Section 188 but police do not have the right to file chargesheet. Also, the Election Commission did not take any action, hence the action in case of violation of code of conduct is not correct.