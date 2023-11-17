All 230 assembly seats in MP go to polls today

Voting in all the 230 assembly seats in the crucial Madhya Pradesh assembly election would take place in a single phase on 17 November.

According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 2,533 candidates are in fray. Of these, 2,280 are men, 252 women and one from the third gender.

The EC has set up 64,626 polling booths across the state for the voting process. Of these, 98 booths are located in three Naxal-affected districts of Balaghat, Dindori and Mandla.

Advertisement

The ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress are the only two parties that are contesting all the 230 seats. On the other hand, the Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting 181 seats, the Samajwadi Party 71 and the Aam Aadmi Party 66. The AAP is the only party with a third gender candidate as well.

While a maximum of 38 candidates are vying for victory in the Ater seat, only three candidates are in fray in the Sendhwa constituency.

Nearly 5.6 crore electorate would decide the fate of the contestants in the election. Of these, more than 2.87 crore are male and about 2.72 crore female. The number of third gender voters is around 1,300.

The voting would be held from 7 AM to 6 PM at 64,528 polling booths across the state. However, on 98 booths falling in the Naxal areas, including 55 in Dindori district, 40 in Mandla district and three in Balaghat district, voting would be held from 7 AM to 3 PM only.

Meanwhile, a state government employee on polling duty died due to heart attack in the Betul district. According to reports, the deceased, identified as Bhimrao, was deployed at booth number 123 in the Girls’ School in Multai town under the Multai constituency of Betul district.