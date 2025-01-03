Alka Lamba pitted against CM Atishi in the Delhi assembly elections

Congress, on Friday, fielded Alka Lamba, senior party leader, against Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji assembly constituency for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

According to a communiqué issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, the party’s Central Election Commission has approved the name of Lamba, who is also the president of the All India Mahila Congress. “The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Alka Lamba as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from Kalkaji constituency,” it read.

Lamba, who started her political career as a student leader, served as president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and also the chief of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of the Congress party.

During her tenure in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she was elected MLA from the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency in 2015.

Notably, the AAP has announced the name of Atishi as its nominee from Kalkaji seat for the second time.

With the announcement of Lamba’s candidature, the Congress has so far fielded candidates for 48 seats of the 70 assembly constituencies of the national capital.

The Congress that is eyeing to return to power in the national capital is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections alone.

The BJP, on the other hand, is yet to announce the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled to be held early this year.