AAP initiates organizational restructuring after Delhi assembly elections

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai on Friday held a meeting with candidates who contested the Assembly elections, during which it was decided that those who performed well in the recently concluded polls would be given organizational responsibilities.

Rai stated that the party will soon begin its organizational restructuring process, and this meeting marked the fourth such interaction.

Advertisement

Prior to this, AAP had conducted meetings with state-level office bearers, assembly-level office bearers, and frontal wing office bearers.

Advertisement

He added that a detailed discussion was held on each constituency to assess the contributions of various individuals during the election campaign.

Based on these evaluations, decisions were made to assign organizational roles to those who had made a significant impact.

Addressing the issue of the CAG report on healthcare services, Gopal Rai criticized the BJP’s statements, saying that the party continues to use the same rhetoric as before the elections.

“People did not elect them just to make statements; they were chosen to govern. It has been 20 days, yet the BJP has not announced a single agenda for the welfare of Delhi’s citizens,” he remarked.

The former minister also pointed out that the BJP had promised to pass a proposal in its first cabinet meeting to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women.

However, no such proposal has been introduced, nor was the issue discussed in the first assembly session, he added.

On the topic of law and order, he emphasized that even before the elections, the responsibility for Delhi’s law enforcement was under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and it remains so today.

“The police and other enforcement agencies report to him. Yet, the BJP has failed to explain why they have not been able to improve Delhi’s law and order situation. They must present a clear roadmap to the public on how they plan to address this issue,” he asserted.