Alka Lamba leads Mahila Congress rally for implementation of women’s reservation

The All India Mahila Congress, led by its president Alka Lamba, staged a protest demonstration at the Jantar Mantar on Monday demanding the implementation of women’s reservation by the BJP-led Central government.

The protesting women, all dressed in red, raised slogans against the Centre for not implementing the law on women’s reservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Lamba accused the Prime Mininister Narendra Modi-led BJP government of using the issue of women’s reservation as an electoral gimmick while failing to act on its implementation. “This law was passed during the UPA regime, but the BJP government has conveniently kept it on hold for the last ten years while reaping political benefits from its promise,” she said.

She castigated the government for linking the law’s enforcement to a future delimitation exercise to delay the actual representation of women in elected bodies. “We staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar along with the women Congress colleagues against the anti-women politics of the BJP. We will ensure that half the population gets its rights. This campaign of the Mahila Congress will continue till the sisters get their rights,” she asserted.

Criticising the police for not allowing the protesters to reach Parliament, she said, “Whenever Modi gets scared, he sends the police forward. Half the population of the country will put pressure on the anti-women, dictatorial, corrupt government of BJP.”