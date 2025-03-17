Mahila Cong demands security and representation for women in Rajasthan

All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Alka Lamba has urged the BJP-led government in Rajasthan to ensure adequate security, protection, and representation for women in the state.

Speaking at a function at the Congress state headquarters to mark the installation of Sarika Singh as the new state president of Mahila Congress, Lamba condemned the recent gang rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Bharatpur district.

“This shocking incident occurred in the home district of the Chief Minister and the Minister of State for Home. Unfortunately, such crimes are not isolated cases but have become increasingly frequent. Women and our daughters are not safe,” she said.

She further criticized the government’s failure to provide both security and proper representation for women. “Our sisters and daughters are neither being adequately protected nor given due representation,” she stated.

Lamba also reacted strongly to a satirical reference made by a Rajasthan cabinet minister in the state assembly about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“How can it be acceptable to ridicule an iconic leader like Indira Gandhi—who liberated Bangladesh, caused the split in Pakistan, and made India proud on the global stage,” she questioned.

She expressed satisfaction that senior Congress leaders in the assembly effectively protested against the BJP’s stance.

She also welcomed the assurance from the newly appointed state president, Sarika Singh, to launch a campaign demanding stronger security measures for women.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully, and other senior party leaders attended the event.

Earlier in the day, Lamba met senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, to discuss organizational matters.